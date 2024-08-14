The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 gets final trailer

Screenshot

A new trailer has been released for season two of The Lord of the Rings prequel, The Rings of Power, which debuts August 29th on Prime Video.

This season features the long-awaited Siege of Eregion, a definitive battle in J.R.R. Tolkien’s history of the Second Age of Middle-earth, from which not everyone makes it out alive.

The first three episodes will premiere on August 29th with new episodes streaming each week thereafter until the season finale on October 3rd.

Season Two Synopsis:

Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will.

Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity.

Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.