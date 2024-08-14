Beetlejuice comes to MultiVersus

Beetlejuice is heading to MultiVersus, the new free-to-play platform from Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games.

The game features an ever-expanding roster of characters from Warner Bros. franchises including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Black Adam, Bugs Bunny, Tasmanian Devil, Gizmo and Stripe from Gremlins, and Joker.

It’s been revealed that Beetlejuice will be joining the line-up as part of Season 2: Back in Time on August 20th, just weeks before movie sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrives in cinemas.

In MultiVersus, Beetlejuice is an assassin class fighter who will deliver his unique blend of undead charm.

In this new video, the shapeshifting “Bio Exorcist” deploys ghoulish attacks and creepy-crawly companions to send a chill up the Multiverse’s spine, including his ability to summon beetles and sandworms to assist during battle, protrude spikes from all over his body to inflict pain, and charge up devastating overhead hammers to slam down on opponents.

The trailer also shows off the Beetlejuice Matador variant, along with the Beetlejuice inspired Afterlife variants that will be available for a variety of MultiVersus characters in conjunction with the Beetlejuice release.



Developed by Player First Games, MultiVersus is available now as a free download for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), with full cross-play and cross-progression support.