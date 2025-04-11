The top UK streaming platforms for 2025

When it comes to watching our favourite shows and movies, streaming services are now the go-to option.

However, with subscription prices increasing across certain platforms and various options to choose from, it’s important to know which one is best for you. In addition, it’s worth looking around for fibre deals to ensure a high-quality streaming experience without buffering, especially when watching in 4K.

In our guide, we take a look at some of the UK’s top streaming platforms this year so you can make an informed decision, from Netflix to Apple TV+ and more.

Netflix

When it comes to titles, it’s hard to compete with the likes of Netflix. The streaming powerhouse consistently releases original series that have made headlines, including Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Riverdale. It also has a pretty impressive back catalogue, with favourites like Shrek 2, Downton Abbey, and Rick and Morty.

While the cost of Netflix has increased over the years, subscribers can still access their favourite titles for £5.99 a month as long as they watch the odd advertisement. If you prefer to see things in 4K, there is a premium subscription you can opt for at £18.99 per month.

Apple TV+

Apple’s venture into streaming services only began around five years ago; however, in that time we’ve borne witness to incredible shows like Severance, Bad Sisters, and Silo. Despite its library being less diverse than other names on this list, you are offered a free trial and the price is relatively budget-friendly at £8.99.

Better still, you can simultaneously stream content from up to six devices at once, allowing all the family to watch whatever they prefer. You also receive 4k resolution at no extra cost.

Disney Plus

Families and adults alike can now rewatch their favourite Disney films in high resolution, thanks to Disney Plus. The huge, ever-growing library contains everything from classics like Moana and Frozen to brand-new blockbuster titles like Loki and The Mandalorian.

It’s one of the cheaper options, with an ad-supported account costing £4.99 each month. A standard subscription comes in at £8.99 a month, but you can instead pay annually, which sees you save £17.98.

NOW

Launched more than ten years ago, NOW is Sky’s dedicated on-demand streaming service. Users have numerous options including a Cinema pass, an Entertainment pass, a Hayu pass, or a combination of all three.

Even though it can be more expensive than others on this list, you do get access to original hits, such as Chernobyl and The Day of the Jackal, as well as US-produced series like Euphoria and Westworld. The back catalogue is fairly strong and new users are able to trial each of the passes for seven days.