UK’s first eSIM only mobile network opens its doors

Slice Mobile, a new mobile network which ditches physical SIM cards for quicker activation, is now accepting customers.

The network is the UK’s latest mobile virtual network operator – an operator which leases capacity from one of the ‘big four’ networks (EE, Vodafone, Three and O2).

Instead of posting out SIM cards to customers, the firm’s services use eSIMs – a virtual card which is supported by most newer handsets including Apple’s iPhone and Google’s Pixel handsets.

Customers who currently use a physical SIM and whose phone also supports eSIMs are invited to sign up for a 7 day free trial to use alongside their existing network before deciding whether to switch to Slice.

After the trial, the network offers four talk and data plans with prices starting from £10.

Customers can earn cashback based on their yearly spend which increases based on the length of the customer’s time on the network with “founding customers” automatically going on the highest cashback tier to receive 20% back on their annual spend.

The firm says it’s “committed to treating customers like co-owners,” including by giving them the power to vote on product features and benefits.

Rob Brock, Product Director at Slice, said, “We are very excited to start letting founding customers through the doors and getting the Slice app into their hands.

“From the beginning, our vision has been to develop a network that not only provides unparalleled service and functionality but also evolves effortlessly with the dynamic needs of mobile users.

“A key decision early on was to make Slice an eSIM only mobile network. With the eSIM market rapidly expanding and our audience’s growing demand for sustainable and instant connectivity options, the move to eSIM was a clear and natural choice for us.”

More information: www.slicemobile.com