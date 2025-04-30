Paramount+ UK sets launch date for Dexter: Resurrection

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Dexter: Resurrection will debut on Paramount+ on July 11th when its first two episodes will be available to stream.

The series, a continuation of Dexter: New Blood, will launch exclusively on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

In the US it will stream on Paramount+ the same before airing on SHOWTIME on Sunday, July 13th at 8:00 pm ET/PT.

Starring Michael C. Hall, the series takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison gone without a trace.

Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right. But closure won’t come easy. When Miami Metro’s Angel Batista arrives with questions, Dexter realises his past is catching up to him fast.

As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and that the only way out is together.

In addition to Hall, the series stars Uma Thurman, David Zayas, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, James Remar and Peter Dinklage.

Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet and David Dastmalchian are also set to guest star.