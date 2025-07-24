Three UK boosts 4G speeds for 7m customers

More than 7 million Three UK customers have seen their 4G speeds boosted after the network increased the amount of spectrum available to its masts.

Now part of the combined VodafoneThree, the network has activated an extra 5MHz of 1800MHz spectrum on almost 15,000 sites.

This has boosted speeds by up to 40%, with Three saying the biggest gains have been in areas that previously had less capacity.

Andrea Donà, Chief Networks Officer, VodafoneThree, said: “We promised a new era of connectivity and millions of UK customers are already experiencing a 4G speed boost of up to 40%. We’re moving at pace, and we’re just getting started.”