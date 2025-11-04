VodafoneThree and Fonehouse strike new three year deal

VodafoneThree has agreed a new three year deal which will see it remain the only consumer mobile network available via Fonehouse.

The retailer will offer phone plans from both the Vodafone and Three brands to customers via its online and high street channels and will also sell mobile broadband (Fixed Wireless Access) products under the Vodafone brand.

Jon Shaw, Consumer Operations Director, VodafoneThree, said: “Our new partnership with Fonehouse is another important step in expanding VodafoneThree’s reach through trusted retail partners.

“By working together, we can offer customers across the UK more choice, greater value and access to the strength of our combined network.”

Ben Branson, CEO, Fonehouse, said: “Signing this long-term agreement with VodafoneThree reinforces our shared commitment to delivering quality and value to customers, while securing stability and fantastic products for our franchise partners.”