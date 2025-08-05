TNT Sports confirms deal to screen this year’s Ashes

TNT Sports has confirmed a new deal with Cricket Australia to broadcast this winter’s Ashes, with coverage across its TV channels and social platforms plus the discovery+ streaming service.

The deal will also see the channel show every international men’s and women’s fixture played in Australia from August 2025 to March 2026, including the Australian men’s white ball series’ against South Africa (August) and India (October and November) plus as the Australian women’s sides series against India in February and March next year.



Scott Young, EVP at WBD Sports Europe, said: “We are privileged to be able to bring every ball of this much-anticipated, iconic series to TNT Sports this winter. This story began in 1882 and it never fails to deliver.



“Quite simply, the Ashes transcends cricket. This winter, we will have two great sides led by two fantastic captains in Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes who lead their teams in different styles go toe-to-toe in one of sports biggest rivalries. It will be compelling, must-watch sporting drama at its finest.”



Todd Greenberg, Chief Executive Officer at Cricket Australia, added: “We’re pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with TNT Sports and that they will again be instrumental in showcasing the Australian summer of cricket to UK audiences.



“With a highly anticipated season ahead, including the NRMA Insurance Ashes, high-profile BKT Tyres men’s series against India and South Africa, and a multi-format women’s series against India, our partnership with TNT Sports ensures fans across the UK will get great coverage and won’t miss a moment of the action.”



