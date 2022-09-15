Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick 4K UHD Blu-ray steelbook collection to get pre-Christmas release

A ‘superfan’ Steelbook gift set featuring both Top Gun: Maverick and Top Gun on 4K UHD and Blu-ray is heading to stores in time for Christmas.
Paramount Home Entertainment is following up its standard disc release of Tom Cruise’s hit sequel with the Top Gun 2-Movie 4K SteelBook Superfan Collection from December 5th.
The release includes both films plus collectible gifts including Top Gun: Maverick Dog Tags, Leather “Maverick” keyring, Magnetic Decals, Coasters and Photos.
Disc contents:
Top Gun: Maverick 4K UHD
- Breaking New Ground
- A Love Letter to Aviation
- Forging the Darkstar
- Masterclass with Tom Cruise
Top Gun (1986) 4K UHD
- The Legacy of Top Gun
- On Your Six Thirty Years of Top Gun
- Commentary By Filmmakers and Naval Experts
Top Gun: Maverick Blu-ray
- Breaking New Ground
- A Love Letter to Aviation
- Forging the Darkstar
- Music Videos
Top Gun (1986) Blu-ray
- Danger Zone: The Making of Top Gun
- Commentary By Filmmakers and Naval Experts
- Best of the Best: Inside the Real Top Gun
- Survival Training Featurette
The hit film is currently available in the UK from digital retailers and has followed up its box office success by topping the UK’s home entertainment charts for the past three weeks.