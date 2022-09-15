Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick 4K UHD Blu-ray steelbook collection to get pre-Christmas release

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

A ‘superfan’ Steelbook gift set featuring both Top Gun: Maverick and Top Gun on 4K UHD and Blu-ray is heading to stores in time for Christmas.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Paramount Home Entertainment is following up its standard disc release of Tom Cruise’s hit sequel with the Top Gun 2-Movie 4K SteelBook Superfan Collection from December 5th.

The release includes both films plus collectible gifts including Top Gun: Maverick Dog Tags, Leather “Maverick” keyring, Magnetic Decals, Coasters and Photos.

Disc contents:

Top Gun: Maverick 4K UHD

Breaking New Ground

A Love Letter to Aviation

Forging the Darkstar

Masterclass with Tom Cruise

Top Gun (1986) 4K UHD

The Legacy of Top Gun

On Your Six Thirty Years of Top Gun

Commentary By Filmmakers and Naval Experts

Top Gun: Maverick Blu-ray

Breaking New Ground

A Love Letter to Aviation

Forging the Darkstar

Music Videos

Top Gun (1986) Blu-ray

Danger Zone: The Making of Top Gun

Commentary By Filmmakers and Naval Experts

Best of the Best: Inside the Real Top Gun

Survival Training Featurette

The hit film is currently available in the UK from digital retailers and has followed up its box office success by topping the UK’s home entertainment charts for the past three weeks.