Top Gun: Maverick enjoys third week at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Top Gun: Maverick is enjoying a third consecutive week at Number 1 on the UK’s Official Film Chart which measured disc and digital sales. Still soaring ahead on digital sales only, the Tom Cruise-starring sequel has outsold the rest of the Top 10 combined to extend its reign at the top of the charts.

Paramount Home Entertainment will be giving the film a Blu-ray, 4K Ultra High-Definition Blu-ray and DVD release on October 31st.

Meanwhile Downton Abbey: A New Era is spending another week at Number 2, becoming the biggest title of the week across physical copies on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD while Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is up two places to Number 3.

This week’s highest new entry is Star Trek: The Motion Picture, which enters the Official Film Chart for the very first time following the release of a newly restored Directors Edition, now available on 4K UHD for the first time.

Starring the classic series’ cast including William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley and George Takei, an alien spacecraft is spotted approaching earth and Captain James T. Kirk (Shatner) must resume command of the USS Enterprise to intercept it.

The original Top Gun from 1986 drops to Number 5, while Robert Pattinson’s stint as The Batman continues into a 16th consecutive week in the Top 10, holding at Number 6.

The second brand new entry of the week is Good Luck To You, Leo Grande (7). Sing 2 continues its streak inside the Top 10, rising one to Number 8 this week, and Sonic The Hedgehog 2 crosses the finish line at Number 9.

Finally, The Lord Of The Rings: Trilogy collection jumps eight places to Number 10, returning to its previous peak after climbing steadily over the last three weeks, following the release of the new television series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.