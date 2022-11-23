Top Gun: Maverick dominates UK film chart for seventh week

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Top Gun: Maverick is once again the UK’s best-selling film according to figures compiled by the Official Film Chart, which measures physical and digital sales of films from all the major studios and distributors.

Tom Cruise action flick is enjoying its seventh non-consecutive week at the top of the chart having soared into first place on the strength of initial digital sales before returning to the number one slot following its physical release.

The movie, which picks up the story more than 35 years after the original Top Gun, will be coming to Paramount+ on December 22nd.

Hot on its heels is 2003 comedy Elf which hops to Number 2 while Jurassic World: Dominion rebounds two places to Number 3, followed closely by Elvis which is also up two to Number 4.

Period drama Downton Abbey: A New Era leaps six places to Number 5, following a strong week of sales across DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD. Jordan Peele’s latest horror, Nope, rockets 26 places this week to Number 6; marking its first-ever placing in the Top 10 thanks to its new release on disc.

A boxset of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick stays strong in the Top 10, though it drops to Number 7, finishing ahead of Robert Pattinson’s performance in The Batman which holds at Number 8.

This week’s Top 10 is rounded off by Minions: The Rise of Gru (9) and the first Top 10 placing of the 2022 season for the animated version of The Grinch (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 23rd November 2022