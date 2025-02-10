TalkTalk seeks to boost customer service with new CRM platform

TalkTalk has announced plans to axe its various legacy customer service systems and migrate to the Kraken customer management platform.

The ISP says the switch will serve its ambition to “deliver a more customer-friendly offering”.

Kraken which is widely used by UK utility companies including Octopus Energy, EDF Energy, Severn Trent, a single universal model to simplify all aspects of customer service.

TalkTalk, which will be the first telecoms firm to adopt the platform, says Kraken will enable customer service teams to solve any problem.

The ISP expects to migrate its 2.3m customer base from its own proprietary platform to Kraken within the next two years, with the first cohort expected to go live later this year.

Susie Buckridge, TalkTalk CEO, said: “At TalkTalk, we are undertaking a significant transformation as part of our ambition to become the most recommended Wi-Fi provider in the UK.

“An innovative and flexible technology platform that enables us to provide excellent customer service like Kraken is central to our ambition.

“I know I speak for all of us at TalkTalk when I say we are excited to be the first major connectivity provider to join the Kraken network, not least because of the significant benefits it will bring to our customers and colleagues.”

Deepak Ravindran, CEO, Kraken for Water & Telco, said: “After successfully disrupting the energy and water markets, we are thrilled to expand the magic of Kraken to the telco industry with our first scaled telco customer.

“Our collaboration with TalkTalk gives us a unique opportunity to partner with a leading player in the UK market to deliver outrageously good customer service, unlock operational efficiencies and bring our best-in-class tech to yet another industry”