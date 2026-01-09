Criterion Collection to release The Breakfast Club on 4K Blu-ray

John Hughes’ generation defining The Breakfast Club is getting a new 4K Blu-ray release on March 9th as part of the Criterion Collection.

Starring Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson and Anthony Michael Hall, the film takes place during a Saturday detention where five strangers initially clash before stepping beyond their own social groupings to form unlikely friendships.

The release includes the following special features: 

  • New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack
  • Alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • Audio commentary featuring Anthony Michael Hall and Judd Nelson
  • Interviews with Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy and other members of the cast and crew
  • Video essay featuring director John Hughes’s production notes, read by Nelson
  • Fifty minutes of deleted and extended scenes
  • Promotional and archival interviews
  • Excerpts from a 1985 American Film Institute seminar with Hughes
  • Radio interview with Hughes
  • Audio interview with Ringwald from an episode of This American Life
  • Trailer
