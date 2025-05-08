Diddly Squat team return in trailer for Clarkson’s Farm series 4 

Image: Ellis O’Brien, Prime Video

Prime Video has released a new trailer for the fourth series of Clarkson’s Farm which debuts with its first four episodes on 23rd May.

The remaining four episodes will then follow over the next two weeks, with two additional episodes released a week later on 30th May, followed by the final two on 6th June.

The hit show’s latest outing follows Jeremy Clarkson and the Diddly Squat team as they navigate “new challenges, ambitious projects, and hilarious moments”.

Earlier this year Clarkson revealed the show has been renewed for a fifth run.

Synopsis:

After rounding off series three with the Diddly Squat gang toasting a tumultuous year, we return a few months later to find life on the farm has changed.

Kaleb is on a nationwide tour, Lisa is working on a new product line, and Jeremy is left to run the farm alone. In Kaleb’s absence, Jeremy must keep Diddly on track and comes up with an idea.

Thwarted in his attempts to open a Farm to Fork restaurant, Jeremy plans to reignite that vision and get back in the council’s good books by drawing crowds away from the farm shop. All he needs to do is buy a pub.

However, the road to becoming a pub landlord isn’t straightforward either. Jeremy faces obstacles including derelict buildings, red tape and a picnic site with a colourful past.

Cheerful Charlie lends a hand, but even he isn’t prepared for the challenges that arise once Jeremy finds his perfect pub.

Back at Diddly Squat, the Lamborghini tractor is showing its age, and there’s a menagerie of livestock to manage – from a big new bull, a very little pig, to high-tech goats.

Mother nature conspires to make this one of the toughest years ever for British farmers. But when the whole gang pulls together, anything is possible.