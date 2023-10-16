US Amazon Freevee users gain Monty Don, Great British Menu and Fifth Gear FAST channels

All3Media has announced the launch of its Monty Don, Great British Menu and Fifth Gear FAST channels on Amazon Freevee in the US.

Freevee is the retailer’s subscription-free service offering a mix of recent and newly commissioned linear and on-demand content and is available on Amazon’s own Fire TV streaming devices and via apps for third party streamers, selected Smart TVs and mobile devices.

The ad-supported content is also available via the Prime Video app on devices which lack a dedicated Freevee app.

Gary Woolf, EVP of Strategic Development at All3Media International, said: “We’re delighted that three of our FAST channels dedicated to long-running, acclaimed British brands, are now accessible to a new, wider audience in the U.S. on Amazon Freevee.

“We hope Amazon Freevee viewers will enjoy the curated, entertaining, quality content – while picking up some professional tips along the way, whether in the garden, the kitchen or on the road!”