￼Virgin Media drops early exit fees for customers moving outside its network area 

Virgin Media is stop charging an early termination fee to in-contract customers who move outside its broadband network – which is currently limited to around 53% of the country.

Until now customers who are in contract but move to an area where Virgin Media has yet to expand its network, and so is unable to provide a service, have been required to end their contract early and pay an often hefty exit fee.

In 2018 the level of such fees led to an intervention by media and telecoms regulator Ofcom which fined the ISP £7m.

Following customer feedback, Virgin Media has now announced a major change of policy and will waive such charges in future, subject to the customer proving their new address. The ISP says the move could save customers up to £240.

Chief Operating Officer Jeff Dodds said: “We’re committed to putting customers at the heart of what we do and regularly review our policies and processes to give our customers the best service at the best possible price.

“We know moving home can be a stressful time, so we’re giving our customers one less thing to worry about.

“We’re also continuing to invest heavily in the UK to expand our footprint, meaning more of our customers will be able to take their services with them when they move home, enjoying speeds that are four times faster than national average.”