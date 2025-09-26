Vodafone customers can get 4 Odeon cinema tickets for £12

Vodafone customers can bag themselves a deal on Odeon cinema tickets via the mobile network’s VeryMe Reward loyalty scheme.

Film fans can pick their own cinema, film, date and time and then choose between two general admission 2D adult tickets for just £6 at standard Odeon cinemas (£11 at Odeon Luxe branches) or four general admission 2D adult tickets for £12 (£22 at Odeon Luxe branches).

Customers must use access the deal, which runs to 1st October 2025, via the VeryMe Rewards section of the My Vodafone app.