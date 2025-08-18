Sky Sports extends US Open rights to 2030

Sky Sports will remain the exclusive home of the U.S. Open Championship in the UK and Ireland until the end of 2030 after signing a new deal with the United States Golf Association (USGA).

The deal includes the next five editions of both the U.S. Open and the U.S. Women’s Open plus the U.S Amateur Championship and U.S Women’s Amateur Championship, the U.S Senior Open, and the prestigious Curtis Cup match between the United States and Great Britain and Ireland.

The channels are available as part of a Sky TV bundle plus NOW – the Sky owned streaming service, EE TV and Virgin Media.