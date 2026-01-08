Wicked – For Good tops UK’s bestselling film chart

by

Staff
Image Credit: NBC Universal

Wicked – For Good is this week’s bestselling film, topping the UK’s Official Film Chart following its release in digital stores. Continuing the story of Elphaba and Glinda, the film explores the lasting consequences of their choices as loyalties are tested and destinies sealed.

Just behind at Number 2 is Dracula while The Ballad of Wallis returning to the chart at Number 3.

Wicked sits at Number 4, ahead of Jurassic World – Rebirth in 5th place and Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners (6). A Minecraft Movie re-enters the top ten to take seventh place while  Downton Abbey – The Grand Finale drops from fifth to eighth.

How to Train Your Dragon rises 7 places to 9th and Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning completes this week’s top ten. 

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 7th January 2026

Last WeekThis WeekTitleLabel
NEW1WICKED – FOR GOODUNIVERSAL PICTURES
32DRACULASIGNATURE ENTERTAINMENT
RE3THE BALLAD OF WALLIS ISLANDSPIRIT ENTERTAINMENT
84WICKEDUNIVERSAL PICTURES
65JURASSIC WORLD – REBIRTHUNIVERSAL PICTURES
116SINNERSWARNER HOME VIDEO
137A MINECRAFT MOVIEWARNER HOME VIDEO
58DOWNTON ABBEY – THE GRAND FINALEUNIVERSAL PICTURES
169HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON (2025)UNIVERSAL PICTURES
1210MISSION IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONINGPARAMOUNT
© Official Charts Company 2026

Tagged with: