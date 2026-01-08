Wicked – For Good tops UK’s bestselling film chart

Image Credit: NBC Universal

Wicked – For Good is this week’s bestselling film, topping the UK’s Official Film Chart following its release in digital stores. Continuing the story of Elphaba and Glinda, the film explores the lasting consequences of their choices as loyalties are tested and destinies sealed.

Just behind at Number 2 is Dracula while The Ballad of Wallis returning to the chart at Number 3.

Wicked sits at Number 4, ahead of Jurassic World – Rebirth in 5th place and Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners (6). A Minecraft Movie re-enters the top ten to take seventh place while Downton Abbey – The Grand Finale drops from fifth to eighth.

How to Train Your Dragon rises 7 places to 9th and Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning completes this week’s top ten.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 7th January 2026