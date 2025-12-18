VodafoneThree to onshore 400 customer service posts

400 customer service roles are being brought back to the UK by mobile phone and broadband firm VodafoneThree.

Previously based in India, the specialist care and sales roles will be located in Belfast and Sheffield and will work across both the Vodafone and Three brands which were brought together earlier this year.

VodafoneThree already has more than 830 customer service staff working from Stoke and Glasgow.

Jon Shaw, Consumer Operations, VodafoneThree, said: “We firmly believe in having care teams where our customers are, and that means having teams based across the UK.

“It’s an exciting time to join VodafoneThree as we build the UK’s best network and set new standards for customer care in the industry.”

The posts will be delivered by Concentrix, VodafoneThree’s call centre supplier.