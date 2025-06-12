VodafoneThree to assess feasibility of Shetland subsea cable

VodafoneThree, the newly merged telecoms giant, is to examine the feasibility of a new subsea cable system running from mainland Scotland to the Shetland Islands.

The cable would provide essential infrastructure for high-speed internet and telecommunications services for local communities and businesses, while also boosting the islands’ digital resilience and supporting future demand.

Nick Gliddon, Director of Vodafone Business, said: “The proposed cable could transform the connectivity landscape for the islands further, bringing significant economic and social benefits.

“We remain committed to delivering the necessary infrastructure to ensure the continued prosperity and growth of the islands.”

Richard Lochhead MSP, the Scottish government’s Minister for Business, said: “High-speed connectivity is a necessity in today’s world – both for economic growth and everyday life.

“It is particularly important that residents, businesses and visitors to our rural areas and islands are not left behind in the digital age.

“Private investment is critical to delivering this mission and I welcome VodafoneThree’s renewed commitment to help deliver the infrastructure needed to support our island communities, including its intention to undertake a feasibility study into a subsea connection between Shetland and the mainland.”