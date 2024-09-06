Beetlejuice mobile and controller stand from Cable Guy now available

An officially licensed Beetlejuice phone and controller stand is now available from ExgPro’s Cable Guy brand.

Standing approximately 8.5″ tall, Beetlejuice can hold your mobile, console controller or TV remote with his usual unkempt, grisly charm.

The stand is officially licensed by Warner Brothers and is available from HMV in time for the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to the original film.

In cinemas now, the film stars returning cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara and sees three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River.

Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened.

With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.