Warner Bros. Discovery retains sports climbing broadcast rights

Major sport climbing events will continue to be seen on Warner Bros. Discovery’s European channels and apps, including TNT Sports, after the broadcasting giant signed a four year extension to its deal with the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC).

Under the deal, IFSC Climbing and Para Climbing World Cup and World Championship will be shown on TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, Eurosport, Max and discovery+.

The 2025 IFSC World Cup series begins with the Boulder events in Keqiao, China on 18 April, featuring the return of 2024 Boulder World Cup winners Natalia Grossman (USA) and Sorato Anraku (Japan).

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC).

“Sport Climbing captivated audiences across our platforms during the Olympic Games in Paris last year, and we’re excited to leverage our extensive reach to build on this momentum and further grow the sport as we look ahead to LA28.”

IFSC President Marco Scolaris, said: “The numbers of eyes from around Europe on our sport through our partnership with WBD is something we are proud of.

“Climbing, and the heroes of our sport, are in the homes of millions, showcasing the skill and beauty of Climbing. There are still many stories to tell as we head into our third Olympic Games, and this new deal will help ensure they are told.”

Upcoming events: