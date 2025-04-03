Ben Affleck’s The Accountant 2 gets new trailer

(L-R) Jon Bernthal as Brax and Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff in Amazon MGM Studios “THE ACCOUNTANT 2”, a Warner Bros. Pictures release. © 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Courtesy Amazon MGM Studios.

Ben Affleck stars in this new trailer for The Accountant 2, the sequel to the 2016 hit movie.

The film reunites director Gavin O’Connor, screenwriter Bill Dubuque, producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Mark Williams, plus stars Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and J.K. Simmons. Daniella Pineda and Allison Robertson also star.

Synopsis:

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case.

Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Bernthal), to help.

In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

The Accountant 2 will be released in the UK on April 25th by Warner Bros. Pictures.