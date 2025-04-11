Welcome to Wrexham season 4 gets UK launch date

Welcome to Wrexham returns to Disney+ UK with its fourth series on May 16th when fans will be able to watch the first two episodes of the eight-episode season.

The docuseries follows the Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as they navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world.

The duo bought the 5th tier club in 2020 in the hopes of turning it into an underdog story the whole world could root for.

The world took notice and the Club achieved back-to-back promotions to bring the Reds into the English Football League’s League One for the first time in 20 years.

As they continue to rise in the pyramid, the stakes get higher with a new level of intensity, competition and costs, all while the Club continues to be plagued with injury and fans demand the signing of new talent.

Wrexham AFC Women’s Team continues to battle amongst the top teams in the Welsh Adran Premier League and strives to stand out amidst a crowded field of talented women footballers.

With new players and continued support from the Club and fans, can they make a name for themselves at the top of the League?