Wheel of Time digital card game gets rebrand

Games studio Witsteen is rebranded its upcoming official Wheel of Time digital card – based on Robert Jordan’s much loved book series – and is “shifting” the release to the first quarter of 2026.

Previously known as Battle for Randland, the game will now be released as Heroes and Forsaken: The Wheel of Time Digital Card Game.

The rebrand is taking place from today across all stores, social channels and the firm’s digital outlets. Fans who’ve pre-registered via Steam Google Play and are being advised that they don’t need to take any additional action.

Witsteen says the rescheduled release date will give its team “time to finalize online services, balance cards, and polish presentation” and allow it to “deliver a better first experience for players and partners|.

In a statement, Witsteen said: “We asked players, creators, and partners for honest feedback. They gave it, and we listened.

“Heroes and Forsaken says exactly what the experience is about. Choose your Leader, stand with the Light, or join the Forsaken. The name is clearer for fans and for newcomers.”

For more info, visit heroesandforsaken.com