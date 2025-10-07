Wanbo’s £129 Android streaming projector hits UK stores

Tech company Wanbo’s Android projector, which is capable of offering a 100 inch ‘screen’ and supports 1080p input, is now available in the UK with an RRP of £129.

Built on Android 9.0, the Dali 1 boasts direct access to major streaming platforms including Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+, plus support for AirPlay and Miracast.

Viewers can use Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, Auto Screen Fit and Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance features to get the best viewing experience.

Brightness is said to be 350 lumens and the Dali 1 also offers a 1,500:1 contrast ratio.

Audio performance is delivered through a pair of 5W stereo speakers. For larger setups, users can connect external speakers via a 3.5 mm audio output or stream to Bluetooth headphones or speakers.

Wireless connectivity is catered for with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 while a Bluetooth speaker mode allows the projector to double as a standalone speaker when the projector light is off.

Wanbo says the Dali 1 can project from 40 to 100 inches with a 1.25:1 throw ratio.