Will Ferrell’s Netflix golf comedy gets character reveal video

Netflix has released a ‘first look’ reveal video for The Hawk, Will Ferrell’s new golf comedy series which is set to stream later this year.

Synopsis:

Lonnie Hawkins, (Will Ferrell) 2004’s number one golfer, struggles on the back nine of his career to recapture his magic. His body says retire, but his heart says he’s not done yet. His ex-wife and his son Lance, golf’s new golden boy, know he’s through.

But with one more major to win to complete golf’s Grand Slam, Lonnie refuses to believe he’s anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in golf history.

Starring alongside Ferrell are Molly Shannon, Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver, and David Hornsby.