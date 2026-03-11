Adrian Edmondson and Samuel West go birding in new 5 series

Actors Samuel West and Adrian Edmondson are teaming up for a new three-part birdwatching series set to air on 5 later this year.

West is a long-time birdwatcher who has been recording his sightings for twenty years, while Edmondson is new to the hobby. Produced by Frank Films, Sam & Ade Go Birding follows the pair as the embark on a spectacular birdwatching quest across the British Isles.

Viewers will join them as they travel to West Cornwall in search of Cornish Choughs, waders and transatlantic visitors blown hundreds of miles off course; to North Norfolk, on a wild goose chase for Brent and Pink-footed geese; and finally, to the Somerset Levels, where they stake out Kingfishers, Egrets and the elusive Bittern.

Between sightings, the pair share conversations on everything from obsession, ageing, acting, losing a parent and the hobbies that have captivated them over the years.

West said: “Watching birds is a simple pleasure. At heart, it’s an invitation to connect with the natural world. All you need is a desire to look, listen and enjoy. A pair of binoculars helps; a friend to share it with makes it even better (especially when they’re as much fun as Adrian Edmondson).

“I’m thrilled that we get to invite the 5 audience along with us on our travels; they’ve already proved how tasteful and clever they are by liking All Creatures Great and Small so much. Welcome to the gentle art of noticing.”

Edmonson added: “‘I don’t know how I got to be this old without knowing more about birds. It feels like a huge hole in my education. Sam is going to fill me in. And…we get to go to the pub!”

Kit Morey, Commissiong Editor, 5 said: “Sam & Ade Go Birding is one of the most heartwarming pieces of televisual joy I’ve had the good fortune to be part of.

“Whilst celebrating Britain’s beautiful birdlife, Sam and Ade share their equally beautiful friendship and remind us that it really is the simple things in life that can bring the greatest happiness.

“Frank Films have creating something truly special, and at a time when the world feels overwhelming, we hope 5’s audiences will welcome this calm, uplifting and extremely humorous escape.”