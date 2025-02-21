LG will bring its Gaming Portal to more devices

LG says it will bring its Gaming Portal feature to more screens running its webOS platform later this year.

The portal brings together leading cloud gaming such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Boosteroid, Blacknut and Xbox Cloud with native webOS app games to deliver a compelling gaming destination for users of all skill levels.

Currently available in 19 markets on LG Smart TVs running webOS 23 and above, its availability will be extend to additional markets, platforms and devices – including LG Smart Monitors and StanbyME lifestyle screens – by the second quarter of the year.

In addition to providing easy access to games, the Portal acts as a central hub for tracking achievements, badges and other accolades, with gamers able to see a comprehensive summary of their progress, points, levels and tier upgrades.

They can also create a personalised game list tailored to their interests, so they don’t miss out on upcoming titles.