Yellowjackets to return for fourth season

Paramount+ has commissioned a fourth season of Yellowjackets, its decade-spanning survival story.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series follows members of a girls high school football team who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness, both in the immediate aftermath of the crash and 25 years later.

The recommission follows record viewing figures for the show’s third season which was its most-watched run so far.

“Yellowjackets has become a cultural juggernaut; with season three shattering all previous records, we are thrilled to announce its renewal for a season four on Paramount+,” said Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios.

“Ashley and Bart have masterfully crafted an utterly singular, genre-defying phenomenon: a perfect alchemy of psychological horror, survival thriller and coming-of-age drama that continues to captivate audiences worldwide, brought to life by our extraordinarily talented and beloved cast.”