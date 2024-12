It’s been confirmed that Channel 4 will air this year’s Taskmaster’s New Year Treat on Sunday 29th December at 9pm.

The special will also be available to stream live and on catch-up via the Channel 4 app.

The five celebrity contestants joining Greg Davies and Alex Horne are: former England and Liverpool footballer David James, mathematician and science presenter Professor Hannah Fry, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis, All Saints star Melanie Blatt, and actor Sue Johnston.