New EE mast boosts 4G coverage on Skye

Residents and visitors to Skye are now benefitting from a new 4G mast which EE says offers “enhanced” coverage to several key areas on the island including remote locations.

EE says the new 4G mast, which is situated west of Peiness and Uigshader and covers 98% of the island’s population, has been “strategically located” to minimise the visual and ecological impact on its surroundings.

According to the network, the benefits include improved safety in remote locations where lone workers or tourists might need emergency assistance.

The enhanced mobile connectivity covers parts of Glen Bernisdale, Skeabost, Loch Snizort, Loch Niarsco, Loch Ravag, and large sections of the A850 and B885 roads.

Network data shows it’s already one of the busiest EE mobile sites in the area and was heavily relied upon by residents and visitors during the recent bad weather caused by Storm Bert.

Greg McCall, Chief Networks Officer at BT Group, said: “Skye is one of the most popular locations in the Scottish Highlands for good reason and is renowned for its rich history, cultural attractions and iconic scenery.

“This new mast is part of our ongoing commitment to help close the digital divide and ensure that the benefits of reliable 4G connectivity are more widely felt by rural communities in every corner of the UK.

“The improved mobile coverage will benefit both residents and local businesses, as well as the many thousands of visitors the island welcomes each year. It also provides an important backup to landlines in case of an emergency.”