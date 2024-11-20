Alien: Earth gets new teaser trailer

Disney+ has unveiled a new teaser trailer for Alien: Earth which will stream exclusively on the service next year for audiences in the UK and Ireland.

Synopsis:

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in the sci-fi horror series Alien: Earth.

As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined.

With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it…

Lead by Sydney Chandler, the series cast includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

Alien: Earth was created by Noah Hawley and hails from Disney’s FX label.