Alien: Earth – Disney+ UK reveals trailer for franchise’s TV debut

FX’s Alien: Earth – Pictured: (l-r) Jonathan Ajayi as Smee, Adarsh Gourav as Slightly, Sydney Chandler as Wendy, Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, Kit Young as Tootles, Erana James as Curly, Lily Newmark as Nibs. CR: FX

A new full-length trailer for Alien: Earth, the first series set within the iconic sci-fi franchise, has been released by Disney+ UK.

Created by Noah Hawley and hailing from Disney’s FX label, the 8-episode series launches on August 13th with its first two episodes followed by a new episode each week.

Synopsis:

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in the sci-fi horror series Alien: Earth.

As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined.

With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it…

Lead by Sydney Chandler, the cast includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.