Apple TV app now available for Android

Android mobile and tablet users can now download the Apple TV app from the Google Play app store.

The app gives access to the Apple TV+ streaming service – home of shows such as Severance, Slow Horses, For All Mankind and Godzilla series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, plus the MLS Season Pass.

Apple says it “was built from the ground up to deliver Android users a familiar and intuitive interface.”

The app includes key features such as Continue Watching so users can pick up where they left off across all their devices, and Watchlist to keep track of everything they want to watch in the future.

It also supports streaming over Wi-Fi and mobile connections and offers the ability to download to watch offline.

Android users can subscribe to Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass using their Google Play account on Android mobile and Google TV devices.

The app has been available for Android and Google TV devices since 2021.