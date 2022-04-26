Altitude’s Lancaster documentary gets official trailer

Altitude have released the first trailer for Lancaster, its upcoming feature-length documentary chronicling the iconic WWII aircraft.

Set for release in the UK & Ireland from 27 May, the documentary is made by the filmmakers behind the box office hits Spitfire and Armstrong and told through the words of the last surviving crew members, re-mastered archive material and aerial footage of the RAF’s last airworthy Lancaster.

Responsible for some of the most famous and infamous missions in WW2 history, from the Dambuster raids to the controversial bombing of Dresden, the Lancaster would help turn the tide of war.

But there was a deadly price to be paid. 55,000 young men – half of all Bomber Command’s aircrew – died over Nazi occupied Europe at an average age of just 22.

Directed by David Fairhead and Ant Palmer, their joint interviews of 38 veterans form the emotional and deeply moving core of the film.