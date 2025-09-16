HBO Max set for October Asia Pacific expansion

HBO Max is launching in 14 new markets across Asia Pacific next month, including Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Macau, Mongolia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The streaming service hosts content from across the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio of movie and TV studios.

Content varies between markets but viewers can expect to see major new films from Warner Bros. and original commissions from HBO alongside hit series and films from the firm’s back catalogue.

A series of launches over the past year means the service is now live in almost 100 markets, with further markets still to come online – including the UK where it’s set to arrive early next year.

Audiences in the new markets will be able to watch from October 15th.

“Following successful launches in Australia and Europe earlier this year, the global expansion of HBO Max continues to bring unparalleled entertainment to more fans across the world,” said JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at WBD.

When is HBO Max coming to the UK?

HBO Max is set to launch in the UK in early 2026 following the end of an existing deal which gives Sky exclusive access to shows from HBO and the latest movies from Warner Bros.

Although Sky and NOW customers will get bundled access to the service, it will also be available for all UK households to sign up for directly via hbomax.com.

Customers will be able to watch on a wide number of Smart TVs and streaming devices including Amazon’s Fire TV range, Roku devices and the Apple TV 4K set to box.