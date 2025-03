Disney+ has made the first three episodes of Andor season one available to watch subscription-free via its YouTube channel.

The Star Wars prequel sits before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in the saga’s chronology and shows how Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance.

The show’s second, and final, 12-part season is set to debut on Disney+ on April 22nd.

The season one episodes available to watch on YouTube are: Kassa, That Would Be Me, and Reckoning.