Apple and MLB reveal August 2025 Friday Night Baseball line-up

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have revealed the Friday Night Baseball line-up for August, with all games once again being available to Apple TV+ subscribers in 60 countries and regions.

Presenters and commentators include Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter).

Siera Santos, Russell Dorsey, and Xavier Scruggs return to host live pregame coverage from the studio and on the field throughout the month. Game-by-game announcer assignments will be revealed weekly.

Presented by Chevrolet and Essilor, coverage is produced by MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning production team in partnership with Apple’s live sports production team.

August 1st

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals – 6:45 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox – 7:10 p.m. ET

August 8th

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates – 6:40 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at New York Yankees – 7:05 p.m. ET

August 15th

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds – 6:40 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays – 7:07 p.m. ET

August 22nd

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers – 7:10 p.m. ET

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves – 7:15 p.m. ET

August 29th