Apple and MLB confirm September 2024 Friday Night Baseball schedule

Image: Apple

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have revealed the Friday Night Baseball line-up for September 2024, with all games once again being available to Apple TV+ subscribers in 60 countries and regions.

Coverage of the weekly doubleheader is helmed by Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter).

Meanwhile former MLB umpires Ted Barrett, Brian Gorman, and Dale Scott are on hand to break down rules and calls each week.

Lauren Gardner hosts live pre- and postgame coverage, along with former MLB player and analyst Xavier Scruggs, and baseball journalist Russell Dorsey.

September 2024 Friday Night Baseball Schedule

Friday, September 6

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals – 8 p.m. ET

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres – 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, September 13

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves – 7 p.m. Ez

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, September 20

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles – 7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets – 7 p.m. ET

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, the service can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.

A number of retailers and brands offer regular extended free trials of the service.