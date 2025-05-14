Apple Maps gets Monaco Grand Prix enhancements

Tying in with both the upcoming release of its F1 movie and next week’s start of the Monaco Grand Prix, Apple has added a new Detailed City Experience and custom Formula 1 Grand Prix updates to Apple Maps.

The new Detailed City Experience features custom-designed 3D Monégasque landmarks of iconic locations, including Casino de Monte-Carlo, Fairmont Monte Carlo, Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Yacht Club de Monaco, and the F1 Paddock Club.

Users who active Dark mode will also be able to enjoy an evening view of Monaco in a moonlit glow that activates at dusk.

For F1 fans, the racetrack will be highlighted in Maps and includes details like markers for each of the circuit’s turns, along with 3D representations of grandstands, footbridges, the finish line, and more.

The app will also offer advisories like road closures to help attendees get around as seamlessly as possible.

And in celebration of next month’s release of Apple Original Films’ F1 The Movie, Maps users can also explore a custom guide featuring the world’s most iconic F1 racetracks, including Monaco and other tracks featured in the film.

“Apple Maps is the best way to navigate and explore the world, so we’re excited to bring this amazing experience to F1 fans and attendees of the Grand Prix de Monaco,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

“Whether fans are there in person or watching from afar, the beautifully designed Detailed City Experience and Monaco Grand Prix features give them an incredible view into Monaco, just in time for the race and the upcoming premiere of F1 The Movie.”

“They’ll be able to navigate the principality during the iconic Formula 1 TAG Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco 2025 and hunt down key landmarks in Monaco and the race, to truly feel part of the action ahead of the film’s launch at the end of June.”