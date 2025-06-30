Themed shows and new studio mark Apple Music 10th anniversary

Apple is marking the 10th anniversary of Apple Music with the opening of a new 15,000-square-foot studio complex hosting a soundstage, two radio studios, plus editing and mixing facilities.

Located in Los Angeles, the new studio will open this summer and, Apple says, “will anchor a global network of creative hubs already active in places including New York, Tokyo, Berlin, Paris, and Nashville”.

The anniversary is also being celebrated with a week of specials and live programming on Apple Music Radio which will also unveil the service’s top 500 most-streamed songs from the last 10 years in a special countdown beginning on Tuesday, July 1st.

Additionally, the Apple Music app is gaining Replay All Time – a special version of the annual Replay feature which lets subscribers see and stream the songs they’ve played the most since joining Apple Music.

“Apple Music Radio has always been a home for storytelling and artistry, serving as a space for bold conversations and surprising moments,” said Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s co-head.

“With this new studio, we are furthering our commitment to creating a space for artists to create, connect, and share their vision.”