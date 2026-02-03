New BBC Radio 6 Music spin-off channel planned

The BBC is planning to launch a new spin-off from BBC Radio 6 Music which will be available via its BBC Sounds app and website plus on selected smart speakers.

According to the BBC, the new channel will “be dedicated to the biggest and best indie rock and pop from the 1980s – 2010s” including Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, Oasis, Pulp, The 1975, and The Stone Roses with UK artists making up 70% of the playlist.

The schedule will feature a mix of new and archive programming including interviews, live sessions, a new programme featuring emerging British artists, plus a simulcast of 6 Music’s Indie Forever.

News of the additional channel comes despite BBC bosses repeatedly complaining of a lack of funding for existing services. Its launch is subject to a regulatory process which is currently underway.

A statement announcing the plans described the new channel as “a continuation of the BBC’s commitment to evolve BBC Sounds to represent the tastes and experiences of all licence fee payers and reflect how they consume music today, and to give audiences, especially underserved audiences, even more choice and value from the BBC.”

The BBC has previously launched additional channels spun-off from both BBC Radio 1 and Radio 3, though a planned Radio 2 spin-off was blocked by Ofcom on competition grounds and the regulator also prevented an extension of Radio 5 Sports Extra’s broadcasting hours.

Samantha Moy, Head of BBC Radio 6 Music, said: “Since its launch in 2002, 6 Music has evolved significantly to embrace and champion a wide range of alternative music genres.

“This extension aims to honour 6 Music’s beginnings and apply the station’s curious spirit and storytelling strength to a sound and scene that is loved by so many.”