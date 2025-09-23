England v France drew record TV audience for Women’s Rugby

Saturday’s BBC’s coverage of the England v France Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final set a new viewing record after drawing a peak audience of 3.3 million across TV and digital platforms.

The figure is the highest ever for a women’s rugby union match on UK television.

Additionally, the BBC Sport live text pages saw a further 2.4 million views and the New Zealand vs Canada semi-final drew a peak audience of 1.6 million viewers.

So far the tournament as a whole has reached 9.8 million BBC TV viewers and driven 8.8 million streams across BBC iPlayer.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: “The response to the Women’s Rugby World Cup has been phenomenal.

“These record-breaking figures reflect just how powerfully the tournament has connected with audiences across the UK.

“The Red Roses’ journey to the final has been inspiring, emotional, and unmissable, and BBC Sport has been proud to bring fans every moment of it.”