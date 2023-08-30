Apple TV+ releases first trailer for upcoming John le Carré documentary

Apple TV+ has released a first-look trailer for The Pigeon Tunnel: Stories from My Life, its upcoming feature-length documentary exploring the life and work of spy author David Cornwell – AKA John le Carré – whose novels include the genre-defining The Spy Who Came in from the Cold and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Set against the turbulent backdrop of the Cold War leading into present day, the film spans six decades as the author delivers his final and most candid interview, punctuated with rare archival footage and dramatized vignettes.

The film is helmed by the award-winning documentarian Errol Morris and set to an original score by Philip Glass in collaboration with Paul Leonard-Morgan.

The Pigeon Tunnel: Stories from My Life will make its global debut on October 20th exclusively on Apple TV+.

