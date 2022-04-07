Apple TV+ to stream its Friday Night Baseball coverage free in the UK and 7 other countries

Apple TV+ is making its Friday Night Baseball coverage, which gets underway in the UK from April 8th, free to everyone with a broadband connection for a limited period.

The Mac and iPad maker’s streaming service recently won the rights to show a weekly Friday night Major League Baseball doubleheader in 8 countries, the others being the US, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and South Korea, with an expansion to additional countries promised “at a later date.”

Coverage starts with New York Mets v Washington Nationals at 7 p.m. ET followed by Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The games and additional content, including exclusive programs such as Countdown to First Pitch and MLB Daily Recap, can be enjoyed via the Apple TV app for iOS and Mac OS devices, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, selected Smart TVs and on tv.apple.com/uk. Full details of how to watch are available on apple.com

In addition to the live match coverage, Apple News will provide further coverage including highlights while Apple Music users can find exclusive playlists of batters’ walk-up songs from teams featured each week on Friday Night Baseball, as well as a collection of classic songs celebrating baseball.

Apple TV+ offers an exclusive line-up of shows and films, including the alternate history drama For All Mankind, an epic adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation novels, spy drama Tehran which returns for its second season in May, and comedy The After Party which was recently renewed for a second run.