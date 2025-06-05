First look images released for Prime Video’s Butterfly

Daniel Dae Kim in Butterfly. Courtesy of Prime Video. © Amazon Content Services LLC

Prime Video has released a first look at Butterfly, its upcoming spy-thriller series starring Daniel Dae Kim, Piper Perabo, Reina Hardesty, and Louis Landau.

Based on the Boom! Studios’ graphic novel series created by Arash Amel, the series explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage.

It’s centred on David Jung (Kim), an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him.

He quickly finds himself pursued by Rebecca (Hardesty), a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him, and Caddis, the sinister spy organisation she works for.

All six episodes will be available to stream from August 13th.

Kim, whose 3AD production company developed the series under their first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios, also serves as an Executive Producer.

Louis Landau and Piper Perabo also star. Courtesy of Prime Video. © Amazon Content Services LLC

Ken Woodruff (The Mentalist, Gotham) serves as showrunner and co-creator for the adaptation alongside acclaimed novelist Steph Cha.

“Butterfly is the realisation of a longtime dream to bring together American and Korean storytellers and create a show that bridges two cultures that I love deeply,” said Kim.

“I couldn’t be happier with the creative team we’ve assembled, both in front of and behind the camera, and I’m grateful to Ken Woodruff, BOOM! Studios, 3AD, Amazon, and everyone else who helped bring it to life.”