ITV to air weekly Ligue 1 highlights show

ITV will be bringing the weekly Ligue 1 highlights magazine show to fans in the UK across the 2024/2025 season after striking a deal with rightsholders LFP Media.

The show brings together all the best footage from the previous weekend. ITV’s first edition, which focuses on Matchday 9 and includes coverage of several big clashes including Le Classique Olympique de Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain, Lens v Lille OSC, Nice vs Monaco, will air on ITV4 at 6:25pm on 30th October. It’ll also be available on the ITVX streaming platform.

Martin Aurenche, Chief Media Officer of LFP Media, commented: “We’re delighted to bring highlights of our championship to the widest possible audience in the UK.

“Partnering with a major player like ITV is a unique opportunity in terms of exposure. We are confident that this will give our league an unprecedented spotlight and educate English football fans about ‘Football à la Française’.”

Richard Botchway, Assistant Commissioner at ITV Sport, said: “We are looking forward to bringing Ligue 1 to the ITV audience and showcase the very best footballing talent the French league has to offer.

“The deal with LFP Media ensures free to air coverage across ITV4 and ITVX, where football fans can enjoy weekend highlights from the likes of Olympique de Marseille, Paris Saint-Germain, Lille OSC, among many others.”