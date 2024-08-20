Atari 7800+ console heading to stores in November

Following on from last year’s recreation of the iconic Atari 2600 console, Plaion and Atari have announced that a new version of the 1986 Atari 7800 will be released on November 29th.
Plaion say its new Atari 7800+ has been created using modern technology to authentically replicate the original Atari 7800 console.
Key features include:
- The new Atari 7800+ builds on the original machine with modern quality of life features such as HDMI output and USB power
- Includes CX 78+ wireless gamepad, allowing gamers to enjoy an authentic experience without the restrictions of cables
- The cartridge slot is backwards compatible with hundreds of original Atari 2600 and 7800 games
- The Atari 7800+ has been crafted to replicate the original console’s design, from the brushed metal strip to the angular edges, retaining the high-tech, futuristic look of 1986
In addition to the console, Plaion and Atari are releasing the CX40+ Wireless Joystick (RRP: £29.99 / €34.99 / $34.99) and the CX78+ Wireless Gamepad (RRP: £29.99 / €34.99 / $34.99)
They’re also releasing six 7800+ games:
- Asteroids Deluxe
- Berzerk
- Bounty Bob Strikes Back
- Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest
- Frenzy
- Space Duel
plus four new Atari 2600+ games:
- Caverns Of Mars
- RealSports Collection (baseball, basketball, boxing, football, soccer, tennis and volleyball)
- Epyx Games – 20 exciting sports spanning Summer Games, Winter Games and California Games
- M-Network Collection – 4 classic M Network games on one cartridge – Armor Ambush, Star Strike, Astroblast and Frogs & Flies.
The new peripherals and titles will launch on the same day as the Atari 7800+ console.
For more information, visit www.atari.com.