Atari 7800+ console heading to stores in November

Following on from last year’s recreation of the iconic Atari 2600 console, Plaion and Atari have announced that a new version of the 1986 Atari 7800 will be released on November 29th.

Plaion say its new Atari 7800+ has been created using modern technology to authentically replicate the original Atari 7800 console.

Key features include:

The new Atari 7800+ builds on the original machine with modern quality of life features such as HDMI output and USB power

Includes CX 78+ wireless gamepad, allowing gamers to enjoy an authentic experience without the restrictions of cables

The cartridge slot is backwards compatible with hundreds of original Atari 2600 and 7800 games

The Atari 7800+ has been crafted to replicate the original console’s design, from the brushed metal strip to the angular edges, retaining the high-tech, futuristic look of 1986

In addition to the console, Plaion and Atari are releasing the CX40+ Wireless Joystick (RRP: £29.99 / €34.99 / $34.99) and the CX78+ Wireless Gamepad (RRP: £29.99 / €34.99 / $34.99)

They’re also releasing six 7800+ games:

Asteroids Deluxe

Berzerk

Bounty Bob Strikes Back

Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest

Frenzy

Space Duel

plus four new Atari 2600+ games:

Caverns Of Mars

RealSports Collection (baseball, basketball, boxing, football, soccer, tennis and volleyball)

Epyx Games – 20 exciting sports spanning Summer Games, Winter Games and California Games

M-Network Collection – 4 classic M Network games on one cartridge – Armor Ambush, Star Strike, Astroblast and Frogs & Flies.

The new peripherals and titles will launch on the same day as the Atari 7800+ console.

For more information, visit www.atari.com.